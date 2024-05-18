20K saplings perish, Palike to plant 10K trees

BENGALURU: The BBMP forest department disclosed that at least 20,000 saplings of trees planted last year, have perished due to extreme heat, coupled with irregular monsoon. Hence, to make up for the loss, the Palike has decided to plant 10,000 saplings this year, and has instructed contractors also to plant an equal number of saplings.

According to the BBMP Deputy Chief Conservator of Forest BLG Swamy, extreme heat conditions in mid-March and April, destroyed many sapling species, which were planted across the city as part of the civic body’s green initiative.

“We will plant 10,000 saplings that are sourced from our nurseries. Contractors have been also told to plant equal number of saplings,” said the official.

He also added that the BBMP is planning to plant 1.30 lakh saplings this year. “We will also launch a mobile application called ‘Mapothon’ inviting public to help find suitable places to plant these saplings. Palike hopes to plant an additional 50,000 plants trhough this,” he said.

BBMP has decided to plant native species like Honge (Indian Beech Tree), Beevu (Neem), Neerle (Black Plum) and Basavanapada (Purple Orchid) as these have a high survival rate.