2.3K revenue sites for priority allotment

BENGALURU: The Land Acquisition Department of the BDA has submitted a list of 2,333 sites to the Justice VG Bopaiah committee set up by the Supreme Court to look into the legality of revenue sites purchased before August 3, 2018 in Dr K Shivarama Karanth Layout. This was revealed during a high-level meet at the BDA head office on Friday.

The three-member committee of judges, chaired by Justice Bopaiah, was constituted in July 2021 to scrutinise the land title and decide upon its legality.

Dr A Soujanya, Deputy Commissioner (Land Acquisition), BDA, told TNIE, “We have submitted the list of owners of revenue sites, who need to be given priority while allotting the sites. We received 2,934 applications from such owners, while we have 601 sites pending with us and we are looking into these applications. Those okayed will be allotted 30x40 sqft sites in exchange on a priority basis whenever the allotment begins.”

Revenue sites refer to agriculture sites which were sold by the original owners as residential sites without taking the requisite approvals from the BDA Town Planning Department.