2.3K revenue sites for priority allotment

BENGALURU: The Land Acquisition Department of the BDA has submitted a list of 2,333 sites to the Justice VG Bopaiah committee set up by the Supreme Court to look into the legality of revenue sites purchased before August 3, 2018 in Dr K Shivarama Karanth Layout. This was revealed during a high-level meet at the BDA head office on Friday.
The three-member committee of judges, chaired by Justice Bopaiah, was constituted in July 2021 to scrutinise the land title and decide upon its legality.
Dr A Soujanya, Deputy Commissioner (Land Acquisition), BDA, told TNIE, “We have submitted the list of owners of revenue sites, who need to be given priority while allotting the sites. We received 2,934 applications from such owners, while we have 601 sites pending with us and we are looking into these applications. Those okayed will be allotted 30x40 sqft sites in exchange on a priority basis whenever the allotment begins.”
Revenue sites refer to agriculture sites which were sold by the original owners as residential sites without taking the requisite approvals from the BDA Town Planning Department.
A senior BDA official said, “They will not be offered any discount. The only concession given is that they do not have to make many attempts to get a BDA site. They are assured of a 30x40 sq ft site in exchange for their site. The money they paid to the original owners will be the loss they suffer. In case they have built houses on it, they will be demolished for the layout. Whether they possess a site of higher dimension or many 30x40 sqft sites, they will be offered only one parcel of 30x40 sqft. This would not be given to them in case they own any other property.”
The HC has not given the green signal for the allotment of sites in the layout. It has also mandated that the land losers (farmers) need to be given preference at the time of allotment. “At least 15,000 out of the 30,000 sites will be given to farmers first. After that, revenue site owners will get preference, and only then, general public will be given allotment. This is mandated by the court,” he said.
Justice Bopanna told, “We have not yet received the full list of revenue site holders. Only after it is handed over, we will recommend the list to the BDA commissioner.”