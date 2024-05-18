Bengaluru: Builder booked for felling 8 trees to build flats

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) forest division registered an FIR against an Andhra Pradesh-based builder, who allegedly cut eight trees at Sai Serenity Layout in Basavanapura ward of KR Puram, to build flats.

Residents allege that when a resident of the layout tried to intervene, he was threatened. Despite calls to Deputy Range Forest Officer, Mahadevapura Zone, Sudarshan Reddy over the past two days, no action was taken. The residents also alleged that forest officials deliberately reached 5 to 6 hours late, by which time a huge branch was felled.

According to residents, Anvitha Infra Builders, a construction firm, had engaged workers to cut a huge raintree to make 45-plus flats. The residents had called up Sudarshan Reddy to stop the felling of trees, but he reached late on Wednesday. The cutting was then stopped, but again taken up and on Friday, workers had cut more branches. As the matter was escalated to top BBMP officials, forest officials rushed in and filed an FIR against Rajesh, who is associated with the construction firm.

“The FIR is registered against Rajesh under Section 8 of the Tree Preservation Act, 1976. The action taken report was also sent to the Special Commissioner, Lakes, Parks and BBMP Forest division,” Pushpa M, Range Forest Officer, Mahadevapura, said.

Following allegations from residents that the same builder had cut seven trees on Godavari Road under Survey number 4/2, Pushpa and her team visited the spot and said another FIR will be registered against the developer and others present at the spot on Friday. “Let them come and give an explanation to higher officials,” Pushpa said.