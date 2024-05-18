Do or die!

BENGALURU: There’s been an unusual sort of buzz in Bengaluru during the week. The run-up to the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), which will see lakhs of spectators making their way to the stadium, has seen a frenzy of a different kind. A scramble for tickets which were sold out within minutes, fans clutching onto the gates of the stadium and a wave of anxiety and excitement has gripped Bengalureans and Chennaites, alike.

Today’s big-ticket match is a deal-breaker for RCB since they have to win it by at least 18 runs if they score a minimum of 200 runs, batting first to make it to the top 4. CSK, meanwhile, will qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs if they win the match.

Red Wave

Before the clash of the titans, it’s the clash of fans. Die-hard fans of both teams have enough reasons to justify why their favourite team is going to win. While the ‘home-ground’ reason is a big advantage, Allen Abhishek,co-founder of the fan page RCB Fan Army, says there are ‘patterns’ that make the fan base confident about RCB’s win. “During the Women’s Premier League match, the girls didn’t have a very strong beginning and lost to Delhi Capitals by one run, same with the men’s team... they too didn’t have a very good start but after losing to Kolkata Knight Riders by one run, they have not lost any match,” says Abhishek, humorously adding that RCB should defeat CSK to avenge the ‘age-old Cauvery dispute’.