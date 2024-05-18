Soaring high

BENGALURU: Mother’s Day came and went (thankfully) without much hoopla this time. It was touching to see the Gen-Z children concentrate more on their parent (sometimes even a father) and less on the gobble-de-gook that the Archie’s card franchise doles out. This generation of kids is dealing with a new phenomenon. ‘Stay-at-home’ dads or fathers who work from home if the mom is working too. My daughter and her hubby, follow this hybrid model of if one goes to the office, the other works from home, giving their child the security of having one parent home at all times. If their schedules overlap because of travel, the very well-trained ‘nanny’ fills in the blanks.

We had a very spirited podcast with a mixed group of older mothers and the younger ones, and it was very apparent that the new mothers (thankfully) also put themselves first! It was a warm and intimate exchange of ideas and of a newer way to raise children. The discussion was a compassionate sharing where each group understood the pressures that they had to deal with. But, one thing was clear…as grand-moms, we couldn’t mess with Gen-Z’s ‘Mary Poppinsesque’ nannies, as they were an integral aid to the young parent’s family dynamics!

I spent Mothers’ Day with my son at The Four Seasons Hotel sipping champagne, listening to music watching some artists at work and partaking on a fabulous oyster brunch! We met up with other friends, some mothers, some not but all of them with that special something that makes one ‘like a mother’…the hormone estrogen!