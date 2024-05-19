Bomb threats in Bengaluru on the rise, 19 FIRs in 4 months

BENGALURU: In slightly over four months, Bengaluru city has recorded 19 FIRs in connection with bomb threat calls, which targeted hundreds of schools and hospitals. Six hospitals and eight schools received threat calls on May 13 and May 14 as well, however, no suspects have been identified so far in any of the cases.

Initial forensic analysis of the mail sent to one of the schools indicated that either the sender did not provide any personal detail to the service provider, to complicate the investigation and making it nearly impossible to trace the sender, or in majority of the cases, the mail was sent through platforms like Beeble or Proton, that don’t track user’s internet activity, or share the information with any third party, which is a major roadblock in the investigation, the official said.

On May 1, several schools in other cities, including Jaipur and New Delhi also reported multiple bomb threat calls. In all instances, the mails contained identical content, riddled with deliberate grammatical errors and each case involved different service providers, all with high privacy standards that do not record the activities of the sender, the officials pointed out.

Tracing the sender involves multiple layers of investigation. In one of the cases, the email was initially traced to Cyprus, but as additional Virtual Private Network (VPN) layers were uncovered, the information was traced to Afghanistan. However, further layers could not be cracked as authorities across borders did not cooperate, a senior official said.

A criminologist, who has been tracking bomb threat incidents, told TNIE that these emails are deliberately crafted to induce panic. They are frequently sent to schools during busy mornings or exams, leading to disruptions and requiring administrators to rearrange schedules. Similarly, hospitals are targeted during critical times, to add to already stressful situations for patients, caregivers, and medical personnel.

Law & order under control in state: Home Minister

Tumakuru: Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Saturday said the law and order situation in the state is under control, and the situation cannot be assessed based on a four-month-old report of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). “The NCRB report has come to my attention and it will be discussed with the authorities. But analysis cannot be done based on a report as the cause of incidents differ from one to another,” he told in response to the BJP’s allegation that crime rate has increased in the state. “The law and order situation is under control and we need not take lessons from the BJP. No matter how much the BJP tries to destroy law and order, we are ready to take strict measures for the safety of the people,” he said. Comparative figures on murders reported during BJP’s rule and during Congress rule will be released soon, for people to know the facts, he said.