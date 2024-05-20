‘You’re stumped’: Influencer who planned to breach IPL security finds cops waiting for him

BENGALURU: In a bid to increase his followers on social media, an influencer, who had posted that he would interrupt the IPL T20 cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday, was detained by the police as he entered the Chinnaswamy stadium.

The influencer, identified as Nitin Sequeira, had posted a video promising his followers that he will trespass into the stadium during the match if he got 50,000 more followers. After he got 50,000 followers, he posted another video stating that he had “got a ticket to suitable stands in Chinnaswamy stadium on May 18 for RCB vs CSK match” and he could easily jump into the ground.

The police said as the video of the influencer went viral on social media, they decided to detain him before he breached the stadium security. Accordingly, the Cubbon Park police took Sequeira into preventive custody as soon as he arrived at the stadium.

Later, the Bengaluru city police shared his video on their official pages on social media, stating, “Nice try, buddy, but attempting to breach security during IPL is a guaranteed six straight into our custody. Sorry mate, you’re stumped”.