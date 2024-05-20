Youth rides bike with girl sitting on fuel tank, arrested

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old youth, who rode a bike with his female friend sitting on the fuel tank, has been arrested by the Hebbal traffic police after the video of the incident went viral on social media. The incident took place on Kodigehalli flyover on BB Road on Friday night.

The accused has been identified as Silambarasan, a resident of MV Layout in Shampur near Kaval Byrasandra.

The video shows the accused riding the bike with his friend sitting side-saddle on the fuel tank. They were travelling from Yelahanka towards Hebbal. The act was filmed by occupants of a car that was behind the bike.

Taking note of the video, the Hebbal traffic police registered a case against the biker and traced him based on the registration number and arrested him. The police have seized the bike and have recommended the transport department for suspension of the rider’s driving licence.

Two booked for performing wheelie

Kolar: Witin an hour of two youth posting a video on social media of them performing a wheelie stunt, the Kolar police nabbed them and booked them under the Indian Motor Vehicle (IMV) Act.

A source said the family of the youth was in a car and shot the video of the motorcycle stunt on the Bengaluru-Chennai highway near Kolar Deputy Commissioner’s office on Sunday.

The moment the video was uploaded on the social media, the police got the wind of it and swung into action. After verifying the registration number, the police nabbed Ganesh and Akshay, both residents of Basavanatha, and seized the two-wheeler. The duo was booked under the relevant provisions of the IMV Act. Narayana also said the police are keeping a watch on social media.