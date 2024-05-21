Bengaluru: CCB busts rave party, nabs five

BENGALURU: Sleuths of the Anti-Narcotics Wing of the Central Crime Branch (CCB) raided a farmhouse where a rave party was being held, in Electronic City early on Monday morning. Several Telugu TV serial actresses and models were said to be in attendance at the party.

The police seized narcotic substances and also found the vehicle pass of an YSRC MLA. Five persons, including drug peddlers, have been arrested.

The police identified the accused as Vasu, who had organised the party as part of his birthday celebration, Arun, Nagababu, Ranbir and Siddiqui.

The rave was organised at GR farmhouse, owned by one Gopala Reddy. The event was billed as ‘Sunset to Sunrise Victory’, starting at 5 pm on Sunday and continuing until 6 am on Monday.

The CCB police said the raid was conducted around 3 am on Monday following credible tip-off that a Hyderabad-based man was throwing a rave party. A disc-jockey was also performing at the party.

On raiding the farmhouse, the police seized 15 gram of MDMA crystals, 6 gram of cocaine and 6 grams of hydro ganja. As there is suspicion that several people who attended the party had consumed drugs, the attendees have been subjected to medical tests.

Meanwhile, the police also found a vehicle pass allegedly belonging to YSR Congress MLA from Sarvepalli constituency, Kakani Govardhana Reddy, on the windshield of a Mercedes-Benz car parked at the venue. The police suspect that someone close to the MLA attended the party and are probing into this.

Speaking to reporters, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Chandragupta said, “A sniffer dog squad and crime officers gathered evidence while medical examination of all the attendees was conducted.”

As there were rumours that actor Srikanth and actress Hema had also attended the party, both released videos clarifying that they had no connection to the party.

A case has been registered at the Electronics City police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic substances (NDPS) Act and other sections of the IPC.