Bengaluru’s GalaxEye first private firm to fly SAR tech on HAPS UAV

BENGALURU: GalaxEye, a Bengaluru-based space-tech startup developing the world’s first private multi-sensor earth observation satellite, has also become the first company to successfully test its Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) technology on a subscale High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (HAPS), an UAV developed by the National Aerospace Laboratories (NAL). The demonstration was conducted on May 10 at the Aeronautical Test Range (ATR) near Chitradurga, facilitated by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), marking a significant development in the realm of aerospace innovation.

“We are seeing that the HAPS platform is becoming very popular these days, although it’s technically very difficult to achieve and hence not aggressively done in the past. Once this platform becomes commercialised it will be better optimised than putting a satellite in orbit. This is a cost-effective surveillance solution and also stays above our heads for 20 hours to seven days unlike the limited power of drones,” said Suyash Singh, co-founder and CEO of GalaxEye, in a conversation with TNIE. Weighing about 5 kg, the mounted SAR on HAPS achieved an altitude of 3.5 km with stability for 2.5 hours and was continuously monitored.