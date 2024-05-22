Hoysala cops allegedly demand bribe from shops, video viral

BENGALURU: The staff of a Hoysala patrol vehicle are in the dock after they allegedly took bribes from shopkeepers, and it was filmed by the public, who chased them for a distance. The alleged incident happened on Friday night near Peenya Second Stage in Rajagopal Nagar police jurisdiction. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the video, it can be seen that the staff of the Hoysala vehicle are allegedly speeding away after a person starts recording them, allegedly while collecting money from shopkeepers. As the person comes close to the patrol van, the driver of the vehicle hurriedly speeds away from the scene, while the person recording the video makes a futile attempt to chase the vehicle.

After the video went viral on social media, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda on Tuesday said they would look into the matter. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Saidulu Adavath told The New Indian Express that an inquiry has been ordered and action will be initiated against the staff based on the findings.