Rave party probe: Telugu actor present, says Karnataka top cop

BENGALURU: A day after Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided a farmhouse where a rave party was organised, the case which was initially registered at Electronics City police station, was transferred to Hebbagodi police as the farmhouse falls under its jurisdiction.
Meanwhile, without taking the name of Telugu actor Hema, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed that she was present at the party and had released a video on social media claiming that she had not attended it, and that she was in Hyderabad. She had been allowed to leave after medical tests.
Dayananda also clarified that no elected representatives attended the party, in the backdrop of police finding the vehicle pass of a YSR Congress MLA at the farmhouse. “The blood samples of the participants have been collected and investigations are on,” he added.
On Monday, police arrested five accused, L Vasu (35), Mohammed Abubaker Siddiq (29), V Ranadheer (43), YM Arun Kumar (35) and D Nagababu (32) in connection with the case.
Meanwhile, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that drugs and cocaine were found at the rave party and as soon as police raided the place, a few attendees tried to destroy and conceal the drugs. “Police are investigating to find out who is involved in this case,” he said, adding that police have kept vigil to curb smuggling of drugs into the city.