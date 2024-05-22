Rave party probe: Telugu actor present, says Karnataka top cop

BENGALURU: A day after Central Crime Branch (CCB) sleuths raided a farmhouse where a rave party was organised, the case which was initially registered at Electronics City police station, was transferred to Hebbagodi police as the farmhouse falls under its jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, without taking the name of Telugu actor Hema, City Police Commissioner B Dayananda confirmed that she was present at the party and had released a video on social media claiming that she had not attended it, and that she was in Hyderabad. She had been allowed to leave after medical tests.

Dayananda also clarified that no elected representatives attended the party, in the backdrop of police finding the vehicle pass of a YSR Congress MLA at the farmhouse. “The blood samples of the participants have been collected and investigations are on,” he added.