Baby falls into sump in Bengaluru, dies

BENGALURU: A toddler, Shambhu, died after falling into a sump at an under construction site on Wednesday. The incident happened at 6.30pm in Sai Serenity Layout in KR Puram. Shambhu, aged 1.5 years, was the son of Prakash from Nepal. The incident came to light when a resident reached the site to give sweets to labourers, and on noticing the parents in tears, informed the local police.

The building reportedly belongs to Jayaram Naidu. Sources say Avalahalli police have taken site supervisor Subramani in for inquiry.

According to residents, the labourers are housed in the same construction site instead of being given accommodation. Residents say no officials from the health or labour departments come to check. “This is third such accident in the past few years. In one incident, the child was saved,” said a resident.