Hear them out

BENGALURU: Popular cricketer Rohit Sharma called out a sports channel for telecasting his conversation despite his request to not air them. Many voiced their opinion in support of Sharma, calling it a privacy breach. This has also raised concerns about celebrities not having a safe space to voice their opinions in private.

Actor Akshara Gowda points to the lip-reading videos that go viral on social media. “Since everything on social media is monetised, anything you post there will sell. Celebrity talks are the juiciest topics of the lot. I remember Suhana Khan came under the spotlight for using the F-word during an IPL match last year. How did people figure it out? People should cut them some slack. It was the heat of the moment during a match and she was there to watch it, it’s no one’s business,” voices out Gowda, adding that she hopes there is some regulation on this.

Agrees actor Chaithra Achar. “Imagine someone like Scarlett Johansson woke up to the fact that her voice has been copied by an AI tool. I understand celebrities are public figures but there is a part of them that is completely theirs. It can be as small as them saying, ‘I want to go home.’ Today, we are under so much scrutiny that it can be interpreted in many different ways,” says Achar, adding, “I have come across so many lip-reading videos and it’s scary. Most of the time, I usually cover my mouth while I am chatting publicly to avoid any such accident.”