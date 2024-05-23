Tiff over overtaking: Biker breaks car window, injures child

BENGALURU: A couple from Kerala and their three-year-old daughter, who were on their way to a hospital in a car, had a horrendous experience on Sarjapur-Marathahalli Road after a law student allegedly smashed the car’s window injuring the little girl.
The road-rage incident happened at Kodathi at around 10.40 am on Friday (May 17). A complaint and counter complaint have been registered in Varthur police station.
Akhil Sabu, 32, a resident of Kodathi, had an appointment in a private hospital for his wife. The couple works in an Indian e-commerce company. They have been staying in the city for the last five years. The person, who is accused of damaging the car and injuring the little girl, has been identified as Jagadish, a resident of Dommasandra.
Speaking to TNIE, Sabu said that Jagadish, who was on a two-wheeler, was trying to overtake from the left. “Since there was hardly any space, he could not overtake. After seeing my car’s Kerala registration number, he started abusing us for not knowing Kannada. He somehow overtook me from the left and parked his bike in front of my car. He then came towards my side and hit the car with his helmet. I initially lowered the glass and as he started abusing. I closed the window.
Seeing my wife and daughter on the front left side, he went towards them and smashed the window with his helmet. In the impact, the glass shattered and the helmet fell on my daughter who was sitting on my wife’s lap. Small pieces of glass fell on her face. Even though there were no visible injuries, my daughter is traumatised,” Sabu said.
Sabu, in order to defend his family, came out of the car. When Sabu’s wife started filming the incident, Jagadish sped away.
“Within 30 minutes of the incident, I rushed to the Varthur police station to file a complaint. To my shock, I saw the biker in the police station. He accused me of attacking him which is false and baseless. After I filed a complaint against him, he even filed a counter complaint against me. On Tuesday night, I managed to source the CCTV footage of the incident and have sent it to the police. The accused has not yet been arrested,” Sabu added.
The Varthur police said that Sabu has filed the complaint and the law student has filed the counter complaint. “Case is still under investigation. We are yet to go through the CCTV camera footage. Both Sabu and Jagadish are accusing each other. Action will be taken against the guilty,” said the police.