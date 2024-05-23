Tiff over overtaking: Biker breaks car window, injures child

BENGALURU: A couple from Kerala and their three-year-old daughter, who were on their way to a hospital in a car, had a horrendous experience on Sarjapur-Marathahalli Road after a law student allegedly smashed the car’s window injuring the little girl.

The road-rage incident happened at Kodathi at around 10.40 am on Friday (May 17). A complaint and counter complaint have been registered in Varthur police station.

Akhil Sabu, 32, a resident of Kodathi, had an appointment in a private hospital for his wife. The couple works in an Indian e-commerce company. They have been staying in the city for the last five years. The person, who is accused of damaging the car and injuring the little girl, has been identified as Jagadish, a resident of Dommasandra.

Speaking to TNIE, Sabu said that Jagadish, who was on a two-wheeler, was trying to overtake from the left. “Since there was hardly any space, he could not overtake. After seeing my car’s Kerala registration number, he started abusing us for not knowing Kannada. He somehow overtook me from the left and parked his bike in front of my car. He then came towards my side and hit the car with his helmet. I initially lowered the glass and as he started abusing. I closed the window.