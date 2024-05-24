Trio misuse dead cop’s ID, collect traffic violation fines in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three persons from West Bengal were arrested for impersonating a deceased head constable of the Bengaluru City Police and collecting traffic violation fees from the public. The accused used the identity card of the deceased to collect the fine.

The police identified the accused as Ismail Ali, Ranjan Kumar Purbey, and Subir, all college dropouts. The police said that the accused allegedly used the head constable’s ID, which they reportedly downloaded on the Internet, and approached the public on WhatsApp to pay traffic violation fine amounts. Preliminary probe revealed the accused tracked the traffic violation case on a traffic fines application, searched the owner’s details on a website, contacted the people and asked them to pay the traffic fines online, sending the identity card as proof, the police said.