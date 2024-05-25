ASI’s son in the dock for filing false kidnap case in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A police officer’s 22-year-old son has landed in trouble for filing a fake kidnap and attack case. The officer’s son is identified as Gowtham Suresh, a resident of Ullala Main Road in Jnanabharathi. He had filed a false complaint in Jnanabharathi police station on Tuesday. Gowtham’s father Suresh is an Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police.

In the complaint, Gowtham had stated that a gang of six miscreants kidnapped and attacked him with sharp weapons. After the complaint was registered, the police were unable to find any evidence as stated in the complaint. When the police summoned him, he confessed to have filed a false complaint to escape the wrath of his father.

At 9.30 pm on Monday, Gowtham was returning home after partying with his friends. While riding on Ullala Main Road, he slipped and fell down from his high-end bike as it was drizzling. In the impact, his bike along with the mobile phone were damaged. Assuming that his father will scold him, Gowtham inflicted wounds using the bike’s tools. He then called his father and friends providing them all false information.

He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment by his father. The hospital reported the matter to the police as it was a medico legal case.