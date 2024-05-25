Bengaluru college girl’s murder: Brother’s minor friend arrested

BENGALURU: Subramanyapura police have solved the mystery behind the death of a 20-year-old BBA student on May 15 by arresting her brother’s friend, who is a minor. The 14-year-old boy allegedly murdered Prabhuddha by slitting her throat and wrist with a kitchen knife.

The accused had stolen money from Prabhuddha’s purse to repair the spectacles of his friend. Prabhuddha, who was aware of the theft, kept asking him to return the stolen money. Unable to return it, the accused allegedly murdered her, the police said. Prabhuddha was found dead in the bathroom of her house at Brindavan Layout near Padmanabha Nagar.

Prabhuddha’s mother KR Sowmya had alleged that her daughter was murdered. The police, who suspected that Prabhuddha died by suicide, registered a murder case based on her mother’s complaint. The police said the CCTV footage obtained from near the house showed the accused roaming there. After the postmortem report confirmed that the girl was murdered, the police took the boy into custody. During interrogation, the boy confessed that he had murdered Prabhudda.