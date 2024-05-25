Imposter targets BBMP chief commissioner, sends texts to officials

BENGALURU: Miscreants impersonated Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and sent messages on WhatsApp to officials. Upon learning of the crime, Deputy Chief Information Officer of BBMP IT department, Prabhakar, filed a complaint with CEN police of the Central Division.
It is said that at 9 am on Friday, Chief Engineer Lakes Vijayakumar Haridas received a message from an unknown number. The sender wished the official asked him where he was at the moment. When checked, the WhatsApp DP contained Girinath’s face, his name and designation. The BBMP Commissioner has directed all the officials not to respond to such messages and report the matter.
“I received the message in the morning and I was sure there was something fishy. Why will the Chief Commissioner say good morning and ask officials where they are and what they are doing on WhatsApp messages? Like me, few more officials received such messages and hence, BBMP Information Technology official Prabhakar has filed a complaint,” said Haridas.
BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said this was the second time such an incident has happened with him. “Additional Chief Secretary Rakesh Singh’s name was misused and two years ago, my name was used by some miscreants too and again my name and image is being used to circulate the message to officials,” he said.