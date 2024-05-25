Imposter targets BBMP chief commissioner, sends texts to officials

BENGALURU: Miscreants impersonated Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath and sent messages on WhatsApp to officials. Upon learning of the crime, Deputy Chief Information Officer of BBMP IT department, Prabhakar, filed a complaint with CEN police of the Central Division.

It is said that at 9 am on Friday, Chief Engineer Lakes Vijayakumar Haridas received a message from an unknown number. The sender wished the official asked him where he was at the moment. When checked, the WhatsApp DP contained Girinath’s face, his name and designation. The BBMP Commissioner has directed all the officials not to respond to such messages and report the matter.