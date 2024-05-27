Build temp abattoirs, don’t let waste into stormwater drainages: Director of Water Institute at UVCE

BENGALURU: With the upcoming Eid al Adha-Bakrid festival, an expert has suggested that the government set up slaughterhouses that will ensure preservation of the environment, proper waste management and mitigation of air and water pollution caused due to sacrifices. He proposed composting, organic recycling and responsible disposal of animal waste.

Inayuthulla, Director of Water Institute at UVCE, has prepared a detailed presentation addressed to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). He highlighted the need for designated areas and trained professionals to perform sacrifices as per religious traditions.

He added that currently, the city generates over 400 tonnes of animal waste on Eid days and records show that three lakh animals are sacrificed, generating solid and wet waste. He suggested designs for temporary slaughterhouses, keeping in mind efficiency, safety and animal welfare. It includes all aspects such as animal holding area, slaughtering zone and processing and packaging for citizens.

“Given the water scarcity that Bengaluru witnessed, we must be judicious with our usage. The sewage system in many parts of the city is not connected to the main treatment terminal. With this, all the waste along with polluted blood is pushed down stormwater drainage, causing damage to the water bodies. Our Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) also do not have strong filters to stop animal waste,” explained Inayuthulla.

The awareness can be spread through Friday prayers in all mosques with a strategy and a microplan for the area, along with support from BBMP ward engineers and health officers for pit preparation and waste collection.