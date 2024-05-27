Man nabbed for killing two in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 26-year-old habitual offender has been arrested for killing two people by smashing their heads with a stone when they were asleep. The murders took place in Banashankari police station limits on May 12 and in the jurisdiction of City Market police station on May 18.

The police identified the accused as Girish M alias Giri, a resident of Vasanthapura in Subramanyapura. The victim, who died in the city market police station limits, was identified as Suresh, a beggar, while the identity of the victim in the Banashankari case is yet to be established.

Police said the accused was identified from CCTV footage. “Girish was under the influence of alcohol during both attacks and there is no motive behind the murders. Girish is also involved in sexual harassment, robbery, assault and intimidation cases registered in various police stations across the city. He had served a jail term of 10 months in an assault case in City Market police jurisdiction and was released in 2020,” the police said.

Girish is an alcoholic and a drug addict. He was known for threatening people at night and stealing mobile phones and other valuables, the police added.