Show must go on: Circus artistes fear fading out, seek govt aid, recognition for their art

BENGALURU: Circus – where life under the vibrant tent seems colourful like their costumes, magical like their tricks, interesting like the props, and dazzling like the lights. And yet, the life of a circus artiste only gets tougher by the day, as circus artistes are still grappling with the aftermath of Covid.

“Approximately Rs 2 lakhs is spent on costumes, lights, accessories, equipment, and rent, for each show. To survive the off season, we must earn a significant amount during the peak season, which has become challenging post the corona wave,” said an artiste.

“We continue to bear the burden of the expensive rents for a show, and struggle to get enough attention for the performances,” said another artiste.

When TNIE reached out to circus artistes, they expressed regret on the fact that circus in India, unlike in other countries, is not considered as art. Performers are even to this day not officially recognized as artistes by the government, they pointed out, and shed light on the lack government support in terms of discount on rents, among other issues.

Sujit Dilip, the owner of the Rambo Circus, highlighted the challenges faced due to a lack of recognition from the Cultural Ministry.