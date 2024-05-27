Show must go on: Circus artistes fear fading out, seek govt aid, recognition for their art

BENGALURU: Circus – where life under the vibrant tent seems colourful like their costumes, magical like their tricks, interesting like the props, and dazzling like the lights. And yet, the life of a circus artiste only gets tougher by the day, as circus artistes are still grappling with the aftermath of Covid.
“Approximately Rs 2 lakhs is spent on costumes, lights, accessories, equipment, and rent, for each show. To survive the off season, we must earn a significant amount during the peak season, which has become challenging post the corona wave,” said an artiste.
“We continue to bear the burden of the expensive rents for a show, and struggle to get enough attention for the performances,” said another artiste.
When TNIE reached out to circus artistes, they expressed regret on the fact that circus in India, unlike in other countries, is not considered as art. Performers are even to this day not officially recognized as artistes by the government, they pointed out, and shed light on the lack government support in terms of discount on rents, among other issues.
Sujit Dilip, the owner of the Rambo Circus, highlighted the challenges faced due to a lack of recognition from the Cultural Ministry.
“Circus in India, is a deep-rooted cultural tradition that we have dedicated our lives to. Time and again, we have requested the government to open circus schools, provide rent discounts for venues, and formally recognise us as artistes so we can send our artistes abroad to showcase Indian talent. Despite our numerous appeals, no action has been taken,” added Dilip.
Ramakrishna, an 80-year-old circus artiste, who used to perform with peg slits (wood sticks to appear exceptionally tall) said, “The circus industry is built on the hard work, and dedication of many of us. For years, we have entertained audiences with diverse acts which brought us joy and hope too. Circuses were once the biggest live shows that attracted huge crowds. However, that era has now passed, and the industry is collapsing.”
Only a few artistes are eager to join the circus. Strict rules on animal shows and ban on training children in acrobatics limits the scope of performances, making it harder to attract audience, explained the artistes.
“Circus may not last much longer. With no performers training, and current artistes nearing retirement, there is no one left to create new acts and hardly anybody to perform,” Sunro, a native of Nepal, who is associated with Jumbo Circus for over 20 years, said.
“The struggling circus industry is desperately seeking for aid from the government,” an artiste lamented.