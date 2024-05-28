BBMP establishes task force to fill potholes

BENGALURU: A new task force has been formed for the comprehensive operation, monitoring and implementation of pothole closure under the BBMP’s jurisdiction. The decision comes following the directive of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, during his rounds of the city to oversee measures undertaken by the Palike, ahead of the monsoon last week.

As per the orders, a task force has been formed at the zonal level under the leadership of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath, which also comprises the Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic, in the Each Zone, for filling potholes at the earliest.

There are about 12,878 km of road under the Palike, of which, 1,344.84 km is considered as arterial and sub-arterial. Girinath said the remaining 11,533.16 km of road will be maintained at the zonal level.

Earlier, speaking to reporters, the chief commissioner said the Palike has already filled 1,500 potholes within a week, and will take care of 4,500 potholes around the city soon.

“Except for RR Nagar and Dasarahalli, potholes will be filled in all the other zones by May 31. Since RR Nagar and Dasarahali together have over 1,200 potholes, the deadline is extended till June 4,” said Girinath, adding that information on potholes will be sourced under a new mobile application that will be launched on June 6, with feedback and information from traffic police and BBMP marshals also being utilised in identifying potholes and bad stretches to address issues during monsoon.

Around 1,400 km of road will be maintained using AI. Training is also being imparted to officials. “Camera-mounted vehicles will move on roads, and based on the report and feedback of officials and BBMP marshals, the Palike will address issues,” added Girinath.