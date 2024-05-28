BBMP move to hire teachers through security firms draws flak

BENGALURU: The BBMP’s decision to hire teachers to its schools through private security and detective agencies has drawn flak not only from the teaching community, but also from activists and politicians. However, BBMP chief commissioner Tushar Girinath has defended the decision.

Appu Detective and Security Services for South Zone and RR Nagar, Detectwell Security Services Private Limited for East Zone, and Sharp Watch Investigating Security Services Private Limited for West Zone have been reportedly given tenders to hire teachers.

Responding to the BBMP decision, Veeresh Nayak, vice-president of the BBMP Contract Teachers’ Association, said if teachers are hired by these agencies, their salary will be reduced by Rs 1,000-3,000. Nearly 700 teachers appointed on a contract basis in BBMP schools will be impacted.

“The agencies have started collecting documents from those aspiring for posts of teacher in BBMP schools. Sensing trouble, we approached MLC Puttanna recently, who promised us to look into the matter,” Nayak said.

Puttanna termed the BBMP’s decision insensitive and said protests will be staged after the Model Code of Conduct is withdrawn. “On June 6, I will take a delegation to the BBMP chief commissioner and protest if the matter is not resolved. I have brought the matter to the notice of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who promised that it will be resolved,” Puttanna said.

BBMP chief defends move

Former education minister and BJP MLA S Suresh Kumar said the BBMP is planning to engage private security and detective agencies to hire teachers although Shivakumar criticised the move last year. In the past, he too questioned the Palike’s move to hire teachers through security agencies, following which it was dropped.

Defending the Palike move, Girinath said the agencies are not only into security and detective services, but also provide teachers and other staff. Teachers recruited through them will not be removed.