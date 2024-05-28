Bengaluru: Speeding car runs over two kids, kills one

BENGALURU: A four-year-old girl died while her cousin of the same age is undergoing treatment in hospital, after they were knocked down by a speeding car in Tavarekere area, off Bengaluru-Magadi Road.

The two children and another cousin were walking by the roadside on their way home, when the car hit them. The incident happened on Saturday between 5pm and 5.05pm, and the girl succumbed to injuries in Nimhans around 7.15pm.

The boy, who sustained grievous injuries, is undergoing treatment in a private hospital at Goraguntepalya. Tavarekere police registered a case.

The deceased was identified as P Kushmita, a resident of Naganahalli in Tavarekere. The victim’s cousin Vedant is undergoing treatment. Her father Prasanna Kumar, 40, has filed a complaint.

Prasanna told TNIE that his daughter, his brother’s son and sister’s daughter were going to a new house from their old house. “The three children were walking on the village road which is around 20ft wide. My father was 100 metres behind them and was closing the gate. The car driver who swerved to the extreme right, hit my daughter and Vedant.

My daughter sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to Nimhans where she succumbed to injuries. The person driving the car, said to be from Bengaluru, had come with his mother to their farmhouse in the village. After the accident, mother and son were at the spot. His wedding is scheduled in another fortnight. We are not sure if any action was taken against them,” Prasanna lamented.

Tavarekere police are yet to arrest the driver. “We are yet to find the car and the driver. We have clues about the accused,” said an officer.