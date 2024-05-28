Forget rom-coms, it’s sports that gets hearts racing

BENGALURU: Move over, rom-coms – there’s a new cupid in town capturing hearts across India: sports. According to a recent survey by happn, a popular location-based dating app, nearly 60 per cent of Indian singles are passionate about sports, which in turn, is significantly influencing their romantic lives.

Cricket’s dominance among Indian sports is no secret, but its impact on the country’s dating scene reveals its position as an unchallenged champion. Surprisingly, women aged 36 and above are the most enthusiastic fans, with a whopping 79 per cent showing a strong passion for the game, higher than their male counterparts at 66 per cent.

Generation Game

The survey reveals differences in sports preferences across age groups. Older women are increasingly drawn to Formula 1, while younger women prefer basketball. Among Gen Z men, football is king, with 21 per cent expressing a strong interest.

Love in Motion

Forget dinner and a movie; active dates are the new norm, especially among women. The survey shows that 83 per cent of Gen Z women prefer dates involving sports activities. This shift towards active, engaging dates highlights a broader trend towards healthier, more dynamic lifestyles in dating.