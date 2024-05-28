Upalokayukta initiates suo motu case against SWM facility

BENGALURU: Taking cognisance of a report published on April 29 in TNIE, about the residents of Banashankari 6th Stage facing harsh effects due to the BBMP’s Solid Waste Management plant in the vicinity, Upalokayukta Justice KN Phaneendra took up a suo motu case on Monday.

“The BBMP, responsible for disposing of waste at the specified unit, is required to submit various reports to the local Environmental Pollution Control Board every month. These reports must detail the facilities at the site, specifications for landfilling, pollution prevention measures, water quality monitoring, and ambient air quality monitoring, as per Schedule-1 and Schedule-2 of the Solid Waste Disposal Rules, 2016. Additionally, information on the plantation at the landfill site and a solid waste report must be included,” the Upalokayukta order said.

Noting that the waste management unit operated without maintaining the required buffer zone, the Upalokayukta deemed it as maladministration and pointed at the requirement to operate the solid waste disposal plant, while adhering to CPCB (Central Pollution Control Board) guidelines, which mandate leaving a buffer zone.