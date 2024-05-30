In silences

While the original script was in English, German and Bengali, the current performance will be in English, Malayalam and Hindi wherein the German texts were adapted into Malayalam and the Bengali texts were translated and adapted into Hindi by the two performers Lesley Amol Simeon and Thamam Mubarish. Shania Matthew, assistant director, adds, “The adaptation is different in the sense that when Sam and Marvin collaborated, it was an international collaboration.

The themes, though universal, when you look at it regionally, you will be able to see a different approach to mental health. Once it was adapted, we needed a lot of interpretation from the actors, so much so, that parts of them are embedded in the script, which is what makes the adaptation unique.”

Central to the play is the evolving relationship between two friends, Sameer and Matthew, who meet weekly to share an apple. This simple routine masks the complex emotions and unspoken tensions between them. “As an audience member, you are thrust upon one of these moments with them but they know there’s something different about this meeting. Something has changed in the dynamic. In the end, it is about expectations. Because these two characters, they’re struggling with this sense of not knowing who they are to each other and who they are without each other as well,” explains Dasgupta.

Matthew highlights that the play deals with a lot of vulnerable themes which are self-reflective in nature. “Something that we really look into is that you might consider a lot of people close to you, but even then you might find yourself lonely. There is this quote that resonates with what the play is about – if we want the rewards of being loved, we have to submit to the mortifying ordeal of being known,” says Matthew.

The one-hour play was a ‘challenging’ yet ‘therapeutic’ endeavour for Dasgupta, as she transitioned from performer to director and witnessed others bring the characters to life. “It was a process where we not only had to confront what the characters were saying, and how their words impacted who these characters are, but it was also the process for us to confront ourselves in a lot of ways and to confront our personal nature,” she adds. Dasgupta assures that the play offers a unique experience to each viewer. “The script’s interpretation depends heavily on the audience’s perspectives. I can guarantee you that there won’t be more than three people in the audience who walk out with the same interpretation,” concludes Dasgupta.

(The Earthquake will be staged on May 31 and June 5, 7.30pm at Vyoma ArtSpace and Studio Theatre, JP Nagar and Max Mueller Bhavan, Indiranagar, respectively)