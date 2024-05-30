Self-accidents claim 95 lives in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Self-accident cases are on the rise in Bengaluru, with 159 accidents reported in just 152 days. Of these, 95 were fatal and 64 were non-fatal. In 34 self-accidents — 25 fatal and 9 non-fatal — drivers and riders involved were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

Police officers said that drink-drive and overspeeding are the major reasons for self- accidents, while experts blame lack of infrastructure and poor motorist behaviour for these mishaps. Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M N Anucheth said self-accident cases have spiked in the city, with drink-drive cases reported in high numbers compared to last year. The highest fatalities are among two-wheeler riders.

DCP (North - Traffic) Siri Gowri said the number of fatalities in drink-drive self-accidents is high, with riders indulging in reckless riding without wearing helmets.

Traffic expert MN Sreehari said the major cause for self-accidents is poor driving skills of motorists who get driving licences in one week by paying Rs 8,000 to driving schools. He pointed out that the whole system of testing driving skills should be changed.

“For any four mistakes, the licence issued to a motorist should be cancelled. In India, getting a licence is easy and it becomes a a licence to kill, not to drive. In self-accidents, drivers are responsible in 68% of cases due to negligence, fatigue, rash driving and poor skills, while 22% of cases are due to road infrastructure like potholes, lack of precautionary boards, etc. Handling bad roads depends of the intelligence and skill of a driver,” he added.