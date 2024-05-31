Bengaluru: Cams in coaches will livestream ops to control centre

BENGALURU: The unmanned Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) train, stationed at Hebbagodi depot, has incredible safety features which give it a massive advantage over the present Metro trains in operation. With every minute aspect of the train to be monitored by the Operations Control Centre (OCC) at Baiyappanahalli, the infrastructure on board is enough to allay possible fears among the public about travelling on board without a train operator steering it.

Cameras are positioned all over -- inside, outside and below the train -- to capture literally everything. Of enormous interest to commuters would be 24 cameras inside the train, four per coach, which keenly observe everything going on.

A BMRCL engineer said, “These cameras capture real-time images and convey them instantly to the OCC. For instance, if there is smoke inside the cabin or an obstacle at the doors or any untoward event, it streams it live to screens at the centre. It also issues alerts so it is noticed instantly by staff monitoring train movement there.”

In addition, eight rear view cameras in the top corners of the train across the coaches will help the driver know the position on platforms, as to whether people have deboarded or alighted. “This is an excellent safety feature for commuters,” he said.