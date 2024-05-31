Bengaluru: Cams in coaches will livestream ops to control centre

BENGALURU: The unmanned Communications Based Train Control (CBTC) train, stationed at Hebbagodi depot, has incredible safety features which give it a massive advantage over the present Metro trains in operation. With every minute aspect of the train to be monitored by the Operations Control Centre (OCC) at Baiyappanahalli, the infrastructure on board is enough to allay possible fears among the public about travelling on board without a train operator steering it.
Cameras are positioned all over -- inside, outside and below the train -- to capture literally everything. Of enormous interest to commuters would be 24 cameras inside the train, four per coach, which keenly observe everything going on.
A BMRCL engineer said, “These cameras capture real-time images and convey them instantly to the OCC. For instance, if there is smoke inside the cabin or an obstacle at the doors or any untoward event, it streams it live to screens at the centre. It also issues alerts so it is noticed instantly by staff monitoring train movement there.”
In addition, eight rear view cameras in the top corners of the train across the coaches will help the driver know the position on platforms, as to whether people have deboarded or alighted. “This is an excellent safety feature for commuters,” he said.
Beneath the train and just above the tracks is a horizontal structure known as the Obstacle Detection System. “It has two cameras -- one facing front and the other in the opposite direction -- which capture images. The train operator or OCC can stop the train in advance as problems on tracks get conveyed instantly,” he explained.
BMRCL will also benefit enormously from the Automatic Track Monitoring System which has deployed Artificial Intelligence. A top official said, “Every morning, before Metro operations commence at 5am, an empty train is run by around 4.30am with the train operator alone, to check if everything is fine with the tracks. This system uses in-line cameras which scan the tracks and identify any defects.”
The route is displayed digitally inside every coach, along with the station one is passing through, and the next three stations. “At present, announcements on trains say if the doors open to the left or right. This is automatically indicated, using appropriate signs,” he said.
The Hot Axle Detection System, which identifies if the wheels and axles get heated up, is another unique feature.