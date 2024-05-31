Four fake CBI officers held; air pistol, handcuffs recovered in Karnataka

BENGALURU: A gang of four persons from Kerala have been arrested by the Soladevanahalli police on charges of extorting money from three students in the guise of CBI officers. The accused were arrested within 12 hours of the police registering a case. The arrested are AS Pramod, 42, a hotelier in Thiruvananthapuram, Ananthakrishna, 23, and Adarsh, 22, two students studying in Bengaluru and Deepak R Chandra, 37. The incident happened on Monday. The police have recovered two four-wheelers, one air pistol, handcuffs, fake CBI ID cards, lathi, and four mobile phones.

The accused had extorted money from three students in their room at AGB Layout on Hesaraghatta Main Road. Claiming to be CBI officers, the accused barged inside the victims’ room and started caning them. They then handed over ganja to the victims and recorded it. They then demanded Rs 3 lakhs from the victims, failing which they blackmailed to release the video projecting them as drug peddlers. The accused then forcibly took Rs 90,000 from the students and left the place warning them to arrange for the remaining money.

The victims also hailed hailed from Kerala. “Of the accused, Pramod used to come to the city to see his sister. During his visits, he met Ananthakrishna and Adarsh and became friends. The trio then hatched a plot to rob other students from Kerala who were staying on the outskirts of the city,” said the police.