Spot an illegal ad poster? Give a call to Palike

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has launched a campaign against illegal advertisements, unauthorised banners and posters by seeking information from the public.

The Palike’s revenue department has issued a circular and shared phone numbers with the public, seeking their cooperation in bringing unauthorized advertisements to the BBMP’s notice.

BBMP revenue officials said an ‘advertisement-free campaign’ has been started to control and remove unauthorized flexes, banners, buntings, posters and other advertisements.

As per the circular, if citizens give information about unauthorized advertisements, the person concerned will be penalized and the unauthorised poster/ banner will be cleared immediately. Officials say an FIR will be registered and legal disciplinary action taken.

Call these numbers

BBMP head office: 080-22221188

Control Room IPP (Malleswaram):

080-22660000,

080-22975803/22975502

East Zone:

080-23561692 /23463366

South Zone:

080-26566362/22975703

Rajarajeshwari Nagar Zone: 080- 28601851/28600957

Bommanahalli Zone:

080-25732447/25735642,

Mahadevapura Zone:

080-28512300/28512301

Yelahanka Zone:

080-23636671/22975936

Dasarahalli Zone:

080-28394909/28393688