Karnataka student attacked by intruders at Ramanagara farmhouse dies

BENGALURU: The case of intruders filming girls swimming and attacking students at a farmhouse in Ramanagara has ended in the death of one of the students, who was under treatment at a private hospital in Kengeri.

The deceased, Puneeth (21), was a BCom student at a private college in Basaveshwaranagar. After the incident, the Ramanagara Rural police had arrested the three accused after booking an attempt-to-murder case against them. The case has now been turned into one of murder. The incident occurred on October 26 and Puneeth died on October 29, the police said.

The incident happened at the farmouse in APS Layout in Chikkanahalli on October 26. Puneeth along with six other classmates had gone to the farmhouse to spend the weekend as their college had declared holidays for Deepavali. They went there as one of them knew the owner of the farmhouse.