Gambling: In three days, 810 held in Ballari

People arrested for gambling at a house in Ballari
People arrested for gambling at a house in BallariPhoto | Express
BALLARI: Within a span of three days, Ballari district police arrested 810 people on charges of gambling and recovered Rs 16 lakh cash from them.

A police officer said, that despite a ban on various types of gambling like playing cards, many people take advantage of the festival season to play such games. As many as 130 cases have been registered at various police stations across the district. Police sources said that despite various awareness campaigns, many people continue to violate norms.

Shobha Rani VJ, Superintendent of Police (SP), Ballari, said, “Between October 30 and November 3, 810 people were arrested by the district police for playing banned games like cards.130 cases have been booked at various police stations and Rs 16 lakh seized from the accused.”

Another senior official said that despite creating a lot of awareness and issuing repeated warnings, some people tend to take undue advantage of the festival season. “Many are already languishing in jails. In some cases, people give their houses on an hourly basis to gamblers. The arrested will face legal action. We have also put up warnings on our social media accounts.”

