Four held for robbing foreign nationals, stabbing one in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Four men have been arrested by the Bagalakunte police for forcibly entering the house of three foreign nationals during a robbery and stabbing one of them with a knife.

The arrested are Abhishek, Ahmed, Bharath and Shreyas, all aged between 26 and 28 and residents of Bagalakunte. The police said on October 23, the four followed the foreign nationals and forcibly entered their house in Doreswami Palya. They threatened the trio with a knife and demanded their cash and gold chains.

When the foreigners refused, Abhishek allegedly stabbed one of them with a knife. The accused then robbed the trio of their mobile phones, an 11-gram gold chain and Rs 5,500 in cash. The foreign national escaped with minor injuries and filed a complaint with the police.

Based on CCTV footage and other evidence, the police arrested the four miscreants in the first week of November. The four have been booked under Section 311 (robbery, dacoity or causing death or grievous hurt) of the BNS. All the stolen items have been recovered.