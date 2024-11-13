Janatha Dharshan: Encroachments, garbage ... plaints pile on BBMP chief Girinath

BENGALURU: Complaints of unauthorised constructions, encroachment of footpaths, unauthorised borewells on the roadside and a host of other issues welcomed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath during his Janatha Darshan in Bengaluru’s South Zone on Tuesday.

Girinath listened to over 50 grievances personally and directed officials to take action. “Officers must give priority to complaints received through Sahay 2.0 software and take appropriate steps to resolve the problems within deadline,” said Girinath.

Residents complained of unauthorised buildings, encroachment of footpaths near GT Mall off Magadi Road, dumping of waste on the roadside at Kumaraswamy Layout, clogging of drains, construction of a building in the buffer zone next to Rajakaluve on Hampinagar Pipeline Road in Vijayanagar and other issues.

Girinath directed officials to take action against buildings that have been built by altering the building approval plan or have no plan at all. He also sought action against Rajakaluve encroachments.

He said Palike officials should deal strictly with owners of empty plots, where garbage is being dumped. “The owners should be issued notices to clean their plots immediately. If they do not comply, the corporation should clean these sites and recover the cost from the owners. Officials should ensure that waste is not dumped again in these plots,” he said.

He also asked officials to attend to residents’ complaints on dangerous trees, footpath encroachments and use of banned single-use plastic. He instructed BBMP marshals to patrol and fine those throwing garbage.

On commercial establishments carrying Kannada name boards with mistakes, he said officials should ensure that shopkeepers use proper Kannada without mistakes. He also instructed officials to provide a permanent solution to the problem of garbage being dumped on both sides of the road near Banashankari Temple.