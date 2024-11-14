Karnataka HC warns BBMP of contempt if encroachment not cleared

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday pulled up the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike and the deputy commissioner for “passing the buck” and being “conveniently silent” on the directions issued by the court on removal of encroachments at Vrishabhavathi valley.

“Since the last four months, neither the BBMP nor the DC acted towards compliance with the directions. In the order dated July 29, 2024, the court issued further directions requiring the BBMP and the DC to come out with a joint plan of action to ensure the mechanism and modalities to clear the encroachments. Even that aspect was not complied with, and the office of the DC has not responded at all,” said a division bench of Chief Justice N V Anjaria and Justice K V Aravind while hearing public interest petitions pertaining to rejuvenation of the Vrishabhavathi river.

The court noted that on July 28, 2022, it had directed the BBMP to remove encroachments along the Vrishbhavati river. In the affidavit dated June 29, 2024, filed by the BBMP, it was stated that 17 acres and 25 guntas were encroached along the tributary of the river and 10 acres and 23.25 guntas were encroached in the Vrishabhavati valley. Out of the total extent of encroachment, seven acres and 28.75 guntas fall within the jurisdiction of the BBMP. It was further stated that 52 acres and 20 guntas were encroached upon in lakes connecting to the river. Of the total area, 48 acres and 31 guntas fall within the jurisdiction of the BBMP.

The court said while there was a clear direction to the BBMP to take action on the averments in the affidavit, it has been dodging taking action to remove encroachments at least in respect of areas that fall within its jurisdiction.