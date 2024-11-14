KEA not in favour of Minister Priyank Kharge's proposal to reduce exam fee 

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has expressed disapproval of Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge’s proposal to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to reduce the recruitment examination fees, citing rising operational costs and the need to implement various reforms, including advanced technologies like webcasting.

The proposal aimed to complete all government recruitment processes within a year and introduce computer-based tests (CBT) to minimise irregularities in examinations conducted by the KEA, Karnataka Public Service Commission and other recruitment bodies.

KEA, noting the increasing costs associated with examination reforms such as webcasting and other technological upgrades, clarified that it does not receive government grants to conduct examinations and relies entirely on fees paid by candidates. The proposal highlighted that KEA’s recruitment examination fees are higher than those of other agencies, placing a financial burden on candidates. However, KEA disagreed with these suggestions. It pointed out that its fees have remained unchanged for years and that all funds required to conduct recruitment examinations come solely from the fees collected.