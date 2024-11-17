Mob attacks woman, daughter for ‘prostitution’, three arrested in Karnataka

BELAGAVI: A woman and her daughter were assaulted by a group of people at Gangwadi in Belagavi, alleging that they indulged in prostitution at home. Three people have been arrested in this connection.

The group also tore the clothes of one of the women. Though the attack took place two days ago, it came to light on Saturday.

Belagavi Police Commissioner Lada Martin Marbaniang said an officer of the ACP rank will investigate the case. An FIR has been filed in Malmaruti police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohan Jagadish, who visited the house of the woman and her daughter, said special teams will be formed to arrest the other accused who had assaulted the woman. He warned the people of Gangwadi against taking the law into their hands. Police security will be provided to the two women, he added.

A video shows the woman and her daughter being dragged out of their house by a group of people and assaulting them. Some in the group tore the clothes of the elderly woman.

The woman and her daughter alleged that people of their locality attacked them earlier too, but the police did not act against them. Despite approaching the police several times, no help came from them, they said.

Some residents alleged that the woman’s daughter was involved in prostitution and many men visited their house.

The daughter said that she started living with her mother at Gangwadi unable to bear the torture of her husband, who lives in Maharashtra. “While we manage the rentals from our shop in Gangwadi, people here claim we are into prostitution. They made false allegations against us at the local police station,’’ she said.

The police should obtain the CCTV footage from a temple near their house and examine it to know the truth, she said.

In December last, a woman from Vantamuri near Belagavi was stripped, tied to a pole and beaten up by a mob.