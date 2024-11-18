Pedalling purpose

BENGALURU: American professional cyclist Logan Phippen, known for his remarkable journey as an athlete living with type 1 diabetes, recently visited Bengaluru to engage with local fitness enthusiasts and advocate for diabetes awareness. Phippen’s visit included a series of events promoting cycling, physical activity, and health management, as well as interactions with the city’s growing cycling community.

Phippen’s stay in the city marked a significant opportunity for him to connect with India’s burgeoning interest in fitness and cycling. “I was excited to get out on the road and experience the reality of riding a bike here on the busy Indian streets,” Phippen said. He noted the challenges Indian cyclists face, such as road safety, but expressed optimism about the future. “With growing interest in cycling, more infrastructure to facilitate safer passage for cyclists will naturally follow,” he added.

During his visit, Phippen participated in a 5-kilometre run and a cycling event that brought together athletes and fitness enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds. He highlighted the importance of community-driven events in fostering a culture of fitness and supporting aspiring athletes. “India as a whole has a growing cycling scene, which is fantastic,” he remarked. “It would be great to see more racing in India or simply more cycling events to showcase the talent here.”

Phippen’s visit also included advocating for diabetes awareness, a cause deeply personal to him. Diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at 24, Phippen has since become a prominent voice in the diabetes community. “My diabetes diagnosis was a profound turning point. It allowed me to realise how much I had to honour my body as a sacred vessel for life. I decided right then to recommit to cycling, a passion I had held since I was young,” he said.

As a member of Team Novo Nordisk, the world’s first all-diabetes professional cycling team. Emphasising the connection between physical activity and diabetes management, he said: “Whether it’s a brisk walk or a light workout, getting active regularly makes a difference.”