Fill potholes, pave roads, BBMP chief Tushar Girinath tells officials

BENGALURU: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed his officials to prepare a report on incomplete works in Bommanahalli zone.

The decision comes in the backdrop of a recent social media post by Biocon founder-chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw highlighting the pathetic condition of roads and waterlogging in the IT corridor, including Bommanahalli.

Speaking at the ‘Commissioner’s Steps Towards the Zone’ programme in Bommanahalli on Tuesday, he said officials should take appropriate steps to complete the works.

“List all the incomplete works and prepare a report,” Girinath told officials.

He instructed officials to inspect all major roads in the zone and asphalt the damaged ones, including filling all potholes immediately.

Girinath also said security personnel should be deployed in all lakes. He directed zonal officials to deploy marshals to monitor garbage disposal.