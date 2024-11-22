Demolition of 'illegal' house halted after family cites court stay, police intervene

BENGALURU: High drama was witnessed at a three-storeyed house in OMBR Layout on Thursday when the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) began demolishing it.

The cops from Banaswadi who had come over to offer support to the BDA Task Force and its engineers turned against the demolition drive an hour later when the family convinced them that there was a court stay against touching the property.

BDA and the police have different versions of the same incident. BDA sources told TNIE, “This house has been built illegally by Prabhakar Reddy and family. Our executive engineer and assistant executive engineer have already issued them three notices to stop the construction. They used to stop temporarily and then continue again.”

Before the demolition, the property details were checked with the Law department. “The court stay is for another survey number within OMBR Layout. The family has been misguiding everyone saying the court stay is for their property.”

BDA began the demolition at 8 am and had demolished the pillars and beams of the second floor.