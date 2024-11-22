Karnataka HC to counsel: Respond to Darshan’s medical report

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday asked the prosecution to file a response, if any, to the medical report submitted by the counsel of actor Darshan, an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case, in a sealed cover to court.

Justice S Vishwajith Shetty passed the order after Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) P Prasanna Kumar informed that the court had imposed a condition to submit the report, while granting interim bail to the accused on October 30.

He submitted that the accused was given liberty by court to get himself operated and treated in a hospital of his choice in Bengaluru, and he should report to the hospital after his release and get himself medically examined.

A report from the hospital mentioning the probable date of surgery, period of admission in hospital for the proposed treatment and follow-up, if any, should be submitted within one week from the date of release of the accused.

Accordingly, the accused might have submitted the report to court in a sealed cover by the counsel and he is not aware of the details, SPP told the court, adding that the prosecution was awaiting certain reports from the Forensic Science Laboratory and received documents which will be submitted to the trial court.