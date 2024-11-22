Karnataka LoP Ashoka slams service fee hike in government hospitals

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition R Ashoka visited Sanjay Gandhi Hospital on Thursday to assess the service provided to patients. He interacted with patients and their caregivers to understand the quality of treatment and facilities at the hospital. Some patients voiced concern about a recent hike in service charges at government hospitals.

Speaking to the media later, Ashoka accused the Congress-led government of neglecting essential sectors like health and education. He alleged that the lack of funds in the health department had resulted in the inability to procure medicines and maintain hospital infrastructure.

“The government has increased service fees, leaving patients burdened. This proves the exchequer is empty and people are being taxed for the so-called guarantees,” he said.

Ashoka criticised CM Siddaramaiah, claiming that his government had failed to deliver on promises of affordable healthcare and welfare. “Healthcare should be free. Instead, the government has adopted a skewed approach that burdens the poor,” Ashoka argued.

Hike in charges will help improve services: Minister

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao on Thursday justified the hike in the service charges in the government hospitals, and termed it “minimal, practical and logical”.

He said the service charges have been revised after so many years and accused the opposition of making an issue out of nothing, at a time when the Centre is allegedly slashing grants to the state. He said the fee collected will remain with the hospitals and a committee led by local MLAs will decide on how to use it.