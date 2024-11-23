SDA death: Cops question tahsildar about deleted msgs

BELAGAVI: For the first time after the suicide of SDA Rudresh Yadavannavar at the Belagavi tahsildar’s office three weeks ago, the police have interrogated the accused, tahsildar Basavaraj Nagaral, minister’s PA Somu Dodwadi and FDA Ashok Kabbaliger.

Besides a string of questions over the incident of suicide, the police mainly wanted to know from the tahsildar as to why he deleted the messages shared by Yadavannavar in the official group, that he was committing suicide, hours before he died.

The investigating team asked the tahsildar as to why he deleted Yadavannavar’s message, that he had sent hours before his death, and why he had not gotten in touch with the latter to stop him from taking the extreme step.

Among the few messages which Yadavannavar had shared before his death, he had held the tahsildar, Somu and Kabbaliger responsible for his suicide, and had called upon his colleagues to unitedly fight for justice in the office. The police asked the tahsildar why he did not call Yadavannavar and tried to convince him against ending his life. The police felt that Yadavannavar could have been stopped from taking the extreme step.