1,300-page additional chargesheet filed in Renukaswamy murder case

BENGALURU: The Kamakshipalya police investigating the kidnap and murder case of 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga have submitted an additional chargesheet of 1300 pages to a local court. Vijaynagar sub-division Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Chandan Kumar submitted the additional chargesheet containing reports from Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and digital evidence from the mobile phones of the accused. The police had submitted the first chargesheet on September 4 consisting of 3991 pages.

“The 1300 page additional chargesheet running upto three volumes was submitted to the 57th City Civil and Sessions Court near Mysore Bank Circle on Saturday morning,” an officer said.

The additional chargesheet contains technical and forensic evidence against few of the accused, particularly against accused number 2 actor Darshan Thoogudeepa. Over 20 vital pieces of evidence have been incorporated in the additional chargesheet. Some of the deleted photographs and other digital evidence have also been recovered from the mobile phones of the key accused.

The most incriminating evidence is eight photographs recovered from one of the witness Puneeth’s mobile phone. An image allegedly showing Darshan present at the crime scene by wearing a blue T- shirt and jeans is one among the eight photographs. The other images show Anu Kumar, Ravishankar and Jagadish alias Jagga at the crime scene.

It may be recalled that the High Court on October 30 granted interim bail for six weeks to Darshan on medical grounds. The interim bail was granted after the court observed that it was the right of an undertrial to avail medical treatment. Darshan is presently undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Kengeri.

Meanwhile, the city police said that they will be filing an appeal in the Supreme Court against the interim bail granted to Darshan. The actor was arrested on June 11 in the murder case. Darshan was arrested in Mysuru by a team of police officers headed by the Vijayanagar sub-division ACP. Darshan came out on bail after spending 131 days in prison.