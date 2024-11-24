Bengaluru

Youth vital to shape nation’s future, says Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot

He highlighted that the energy, enthusiasm and leadership potential of young people is crucial in creating a drug-free and empowered society.
BENGALURU: Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot flagged off the Yuva Shuddhi Abhiyan, an anti-narcotic campaign from Raj Bhavan on Saturday. Organised by the Bharatiya Nurses and Allied Sangh, its aims to create awareness among college students on the dangers of drug abuse.

The Governor emphasised that the youth play a pivotal role in shaping the nation’s future.

“They are the pillars of our society, who should build a better and developed India. It is essential to foster a healthy, innovative, and value-based environment,” he said. He highlighted that the energy, enthusiasm and leadership potential of young people is crucial in creating a drug-free and empowered society.

The Governor also stressed on the importance of early guidance from parents and teachers in steering young minds toward the right path. “A positive environment plays an important role in preventing drug addiction. Modern lifestyle, stress and societal pressure often push individuals towards substance abuse, but awareness must be raised that it is not a solution,” he added.

