A storey of love

BENGALURU: Indian cinema has come a long way from portraying sexuality through metaphors like flowers ‘kissing’ in a field or relegating women characters to the roles of virtuous wives or scheming vamps, yet films that explore women’s sexuality in a nuanced way – eschewing this binary – remain rare.

Aditi Banerjee’s internationally acclaimed mini-series, Love at Fifth Floor, released on the Open Theatre OTT platform earlier this month, seeks to challenge this narrative. “I feel like female desire is still depicted in a very over-the-top way. Either you’re in a mini skirt, having a drink and talking about sex, or you’re a homemaker in a domestic serial. I wanted to break that mould – why is desire only for a certain kind of woman?” Banerjee asks.

The series follows the lives of three women: a young homemaker and mother, an unhappily married CEO, and a polyamorous professor. Played by Rachna Gupta, Dilnaz Irani, and Virginia Rodrigues, respectively, their journeys take unexpected turns as they are forced to confront their relationships, desires, and ambitions.

The homemaker stumbles upon a video chat room, the professor faces societal pressure to marry, and the CEO stumbles upon a risqué video on her husband’s laptop. “I want to give agency to my characters and in everyday situations. A homemaker has her own desires and her own needs. Someone who is polyamorous doesn’t need to ‘look’ polyamorous. She can be like this traditional-looking person who teaches at a college. So I wanted to break those images of women and their world of desire,” Banerjee explains.