BBMP to appoint 217 officers to address ward issues

BENGALURU: As complaints about grievances faced by Bengaluru residents have been mounting and ward officials and others concerned have failed to respond on time and address them, the Deputy CM and Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar has instructed Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath to deploy nodal officers for each ward, look into the issues and address them accordingly.

Following the instructions from DCM, the BBMP Chief has issued an order appointing nodal officers in 217 wards across eight zones. Among eight zones, East-46wards, South and West Zone-44 wards.

North has more number of wards, as they fall under Central Business Districts and Old Bengaluru City limits. Some wards with fewer boundaries will have one official as the Nodal Officer, especially in outer areas of the City.

According to the orders, the officers have been directed to be compulsorily present in the wards assigned to them from morning to evening during office hours, hold meetings with the public, listen to their complaints and issues, and resolve the issues in collaboration with other ward-level officers.

“Necessary steps should be taken to give appropriate publicity about the public meeting held every Wednesday. In addition, in cases related to water boards, BESCOM and other departments, the nodal officers should coordinate with the relevant authorities and take action to resolve the problem at the ward level,” Girinath stated in the order.

The nodal officers also have been instructed to review the problems that cannot be resolved at the ward level and submit appropriate proposals to the superiors concerned to take necessary action.

This apart, Zonal Commissioners have been directed to hold meetings and also visit wards in their limits on every Wednesday and take necessary action and to listen to the grievances of the public at the ward level. Names and phone numbers of nodal officers have been uploaded on the corporation’s website for the benefit of the public.