Five killed in separate accidents in Bengaluru’s outskirts

BENGALURU: Five people died in two separate accidents in the city’s outskirts on Wednesday. The cases were reported in Vishwanathapura and Ramanagara traffic police station limits.

A bike rider and pillion rider died on the spot after they were hit by a car in Vishwanathapura. Two men and a woman from Shivajinagar were killed on the spot after their car collided with a KSRTC bus on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access controlled highway. The trio was going to a relative’s house in Mysuru.

Bike rider identified as Venkatesh, 50, of Uganawadi and Mahesh, 30, of Kasavanahalli, both painters by profession died after they were hit by a speeding car on the Devanahalli-Aradeshanahalli Road on Tuesday afternoon around 4 pm. Both the victims were shifted to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival.

The postmortem was conducted at the Devanahalli Government Hospital. Fearing attack by the locals, the car driver who had escaped from the spot was reportedly arrested by the police.

The Vishwanathapura police of the Bengaluru District Police have registered a case and are further investigating.

In the accident reported on the Bengaluru-Mysuru access controlled highway, three people died on the spot on Tuesday night around 9.30 pm. The deceased are Liyakath, 50, Noor, 40, and Asma, 38. Noor who was reportedly driving the car towards Mysuru, lost control and hit the KSRTC bus after jumping the median. The KSRTC bus was coming towards Bengaluru. In the impact, the car had completely mangled and the police had a tough time in separating the bodies. All the bodies had also been disfigured.

The Ramanagara traffic police registered a case and are further investigating.